Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 772 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $515.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

