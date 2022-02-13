Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 8,831 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after acquiring an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,531 shares of company stock worth $2,747,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

