Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,413 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE CF opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

