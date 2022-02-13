Governor DAO (GDAO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,121.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $52,121.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.59 or 0.06815513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,238.02 or 1.00005051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00049019 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

