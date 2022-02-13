Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Get Graham alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of GHM opened at $9.20 on Friday. Graham has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth $338,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graham (GHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.