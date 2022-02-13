Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Green Plains worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

GPRE opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

