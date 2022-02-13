Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,143. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

