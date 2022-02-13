GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.67. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

GHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $582.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

