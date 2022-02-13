Grid+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,136.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $57.45 million and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

