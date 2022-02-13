Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share.

NYSE GPI opened at $170.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.26. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $141.79 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.