GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 569,580 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 569,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Inpixon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inpixon by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inpixon by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Inpixon by 104.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INPX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 269.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

