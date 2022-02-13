GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $482,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

WTFC stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

