GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $448,000 in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SMED opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

