GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,705 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ADUS opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

