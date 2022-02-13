GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

