GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $489,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Amundi bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,982,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.