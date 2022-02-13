Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 149,115 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 234,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $6,321,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 327,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

