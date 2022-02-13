Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 56,982 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

