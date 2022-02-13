Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

