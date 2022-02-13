Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,988 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $63.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

