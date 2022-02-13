Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,705 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $125.93 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

