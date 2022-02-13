Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.99 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 234,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 327,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

