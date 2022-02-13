Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2,327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,985 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $295.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

