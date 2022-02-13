Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

