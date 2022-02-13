Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of American Campus Communities worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $20,809,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $19,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

