Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,353,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

