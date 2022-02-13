Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,058 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

FCX stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

