Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 38,376 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

