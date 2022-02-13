Guggenheim Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $182.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.56.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

