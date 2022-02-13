Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

GBAB stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.