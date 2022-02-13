GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
