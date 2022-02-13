GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GXO Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

