Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 48,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,562. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

