Handy 24-Hour Volume Reaches $93,166.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Handy has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $93,166.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.46 or 0.06898771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.92 or 0.99909216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars.

