Harry A. Lawton III Sells 20,049 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.25. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

