Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €80.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($80.46) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.50 ($84.48).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €50.86 ($58.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.88 and its 200-day moving average is €56.17. Cancom has a twelve month low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($74.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.