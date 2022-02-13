Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 287,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 261,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $41.29 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

