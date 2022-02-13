Head-To-Head Analysis: FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycom Software and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $438.85, indicating a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and FingerMotion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 24.94 $143.45 million $2.95 118.49 FingerMotion $16.68 million 8.75 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -24.50

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06% FingerMotion -24.38% -153.17% -62.80%

Summary

Paycom Software beats FingerMotion on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

