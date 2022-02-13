Head-To-Head Comparison: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Humacyte and Protara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.98 million ($4.09) -1.27

Volatility & Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 211.37%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A N/A N/A Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.90% -23.96%

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

