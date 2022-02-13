Head-To-Head Contrast: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) versus Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 7 4 0 2.15 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $12.55, indicating a potential downside of 20.06%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8.01% 4.33% 0.21% Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.04% 9.83% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion 0.89 $2.37 billion $1.33 11.80 Bank of Marin Bancorp $118.49 million 4.95 $33.23 million $2.33 15.73

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

