Head-To-Head Contrast: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) versus OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scientific Games and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43 OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $82.38, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.21%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.21 -$569.00 million $1.83 34.09 OMNIQ $55.21 million 0.81 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

OMNIQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scientific Games beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment includes system-based services, the product sales business, and the instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

