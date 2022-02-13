Head to Head Survey: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 253.69%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 120.70 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -3.09 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

