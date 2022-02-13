Head to Head Survey: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Safestore alerts:

This table compares Safestore and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 34.78% 3.89% 2.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Safestore and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 2 3 0 2.60 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safestore and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 18.84 $42.27 million $0.62 41.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Risk and Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Safestore on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.