HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $86.99.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

