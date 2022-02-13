Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($78.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($102.30) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.88 ($97.56).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €75.62 ($86.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €73.48 and its 200 day moving average is €77.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($118.39) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($149.02).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

