HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

