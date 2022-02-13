HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.