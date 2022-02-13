HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

