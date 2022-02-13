HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 679,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.20 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

