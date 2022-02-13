HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Sells $149,672.16 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HomeStreet stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

