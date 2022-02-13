HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.80. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 179,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,688. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

